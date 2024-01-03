Fixing the Budget, Crime and Education: Key Issues for 2024 Legislative Session

With the new year upon us, legislators in Annapolis are considering what issues will be given priority during the 90-day legislative session, poised to begin on Jan. 10. Some of the issues that will be on the hearts and minds of elected representatives will be the budget, crime and education.

The Blueprint for Education’s mandated spending has local leaders questioning how it can be afforded without tax increases or service cuts. A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) stated that the county’s budget issues mirror those of the state, and are largely caused by the Blueprint’s costs. To avoid raising taxes or cutting services, she is aiming to grow the local economy in order to boost the county’s tax revenue.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) warned local leaders at the Maryland Association of Counties meetings in Cambridge of the sting of potential cuts and the decisions to be made. His Administration has proposed an 8% cut to the Department of Transportation, which would save the state roughly $3.3 billion.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D) has cited declining sales tax revenues while Transportation officials have cited increased fuel efficiency and reduced gasoline tax collections as among the reasons for the budget deficit.

These budget issues will also have a major impact on Prince George’s County. The county used rainy day funds to fill the deficit in a previous budget, and the budget deficit may be upwards of $175 million next year.

A local bill that could potentially add to revenue collections has been introduced by Delegate Kris Valderrama (D- District 26), which would increase fines for speeding on Route 210. Route 210 has consistently been one of the most dangerous roads in the state.

“The first thing the county executive should do is be transparent about the financial situation our county is facing,” said Progressive Maryland chair Larry Stafford regarding the deficit. “It is a shame that this information has to be in some way leaked out instead of broadly shared with the public first and foremost on what is happening with our county’s budget and what is at risk with our bond rating.”

We have previously covered efforts to improve safety on Route 210. Read more here.

Local Officials Focus on Juvenile Crime Prevention

As local leaders work to address crime, particularly among juveniles, changes are happening for Prince George’s leadership and legislation. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced Terence K. Clark as the new acting director of the Department of Corrections on Dec. 14.

Clark has nearly 40 years of experience working in Philadelphia prisons, and served as the Deputy Commissioner of Operations at the Philadelphia Department of Prisons for five years.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Terence Clark to serve as our new director of our Department of Corrections,” said Alsobrooks. “With his background, knowledge, and expertise, we are confident that he will ensure the overall health, safety, and well-being of individuals housed in the county’s correctional facility. Mr. Clark will also play a critical role in our efforts to improve the lives of returning citizens and ensure that Prince George’s County is a great place for those reentering our community.”

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) and Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates (D) held a joint press conference on Dec. 15 to announce their support for five bills addressing crime. The legislation includes a bill to increase the probation period for certain misdemeanors by juveniles and implementing a 24-hour notice to courts and prosecutors for juveniles who are violating house arrest.

State Senator Ron Watson (D- District 23), who serves on the Judiciary Committee, discussed a few of these bills during a recent discussion hosted at Bowie State.

With the rise in theft at gas stations being a particular concern in the country, local entrepreneur John Spalding, is working to address this challenge beyond policing. Spalding secured a license to distribute gas on the go to County residents for a small fee with NuLook Mobile Fuel.

“Call us up, just like UberEats, DoorDash; put your order in,” said Spalding. “We pull right up, you pop your tank, we fill you up with the gas you want, give you your receipt and we’re gone.”

Outgoing County Council Vice Chair Blegay Shares Successes

In an email to her subscribers, Prince George’s County Councilmember Wala Blegay (D- District 6) spoke of the successes achieved over the past year.

The outgoing vice chair discussed some of her priorities over the past year: rent stabilization, limiting the concentration of tobacco stores, incentivizing healthy restaurants, addressing hospital wait times, requiring cameras at apartment buildings in the county and implementing a guaranteed basic income program.

Many of these issues were championed by Blegay and other members of the Council during their campaigns for office. She also noted her support for bills to limit cannabis shops to industrial zones and reducing townhouse development as issues she was proud to champion, although neither of these bills passed.

During the final council meeting of the year, Blegay was nominated for a second term as the vice chair but was short by one vote. Councilmembers Tom Dernoga (D- District 1), Eric Olson (D- District 3), Krystal Oriadha (D- District 7) and Edward Burroughs (D- District 8) all voted for Blegay. Councilmember Sydney Harrison (D- District 9) was successfully nominated as Vice Chair thereafter.

“I will not Stop! No developer or special interest group that has interest contrary to the residents will control me. This is no surprise,” said Blegay. “I knew that addressing these issues would place a target on my back. Now I am no longer in leadership. I have been told to expect to be punished for this upcoming legislative year for my continued fight and commitment on your behalf.”

Blegay emphasized she will continue advocating for her constituents in District 6.

“As my Soror Congresswoman Shirley Chilsolm Stated ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring in a folding chair.’ I am bringing my folding chair to the table on your behalf.”

The Council will be on recess and will resume meeting in January.